Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, Friday Feb. 26, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. This includes 2,155 Oregonians.
The following is Gov. Brown's statement.
"Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy," said Governor Brown. "With more than 500,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are infinitely more people who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one.
"My thoughts are with all those who have lost someone to this disease and, to all Oregonians, I want you to know I remain committed to ensuring that we do everything we can to stop the spread and save lives. I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease."
