Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
"We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our U.S. service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II," Brown said. "I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that sacrifice and express gratitude for the freedoms our fellow Americans have ensured through their service."
