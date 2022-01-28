The city of St. Helens could see an estimated $1.1 million in timber harvest revenue this year, according to a new report to be reviewed by the St. Helens City Council.
Brent Keller, associate at the city-contracted forest management firm Mason, Bruce & Girard, writes in the report that the potential timber sale this year could involve harvesting 1.8 million board feet of timber.
The city currently has 160-acres of readily available merchantable timber, comprised of two separate stands, according to Keller's report.
"In the next few years the city will be able to begin budgeting income from a timber sale at least every other year," Keller writes. "The current log market is 20-25% above the five-year average. I recommend selling one of these stands this winter in order to capture value while the market is at a peak."
Timber is a valuable commodity for the city of St. Helens and the sale of the city-owned timber plots bring in cash to sustain and boost community and economic development.
The council is set to receive Keller's report during its regular public meeting Wednesday Feb. 2.
See the full report attached.
