The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports six small earthquakes off the Oregon Coast near Bandon Thursday morning, April 29, ranging from 4.1 magnitude to 5.4 magnitude
The quakes were in the same region were two other small tremors occurred Wednesday.
No tsunami warnings were issued following the small tremors.
A small 2.0 magnitude earthquake 15 miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean west of Ban…
