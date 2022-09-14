Oregon Unemployment Report

The Oregon Employment Department report shows 95,391 unemployed and 2,122,434 employed in the state in August.

Oregon’s unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in July. This was the first increase in Oregon’s unemployment rate since April 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate was the same as in Oregon, at 3.7% in August and 3.5% in July. Over the past six months, Oregon’s unemployment rate has remained low by historic standards, averaging 3.6% during that period.

Gains and loses

