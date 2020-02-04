National School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA),is being celebrated from Feb. 3–7, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who implement comprehensive school counseling programs, which are a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.
Counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world. In addition, they focus on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development.
Counselors work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, postsecondary options and social/emotional skills,” ASCA executive director Kwok-Sze Wong said. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
Please join us in celebrating our school counselors during National School Counseling Week.
