Two people have been arrested following demonstrations at the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff's Office personnel were monitoring a protest that was occurring at the Oregon State Capitol.
According to an OSP release, at approximately 2 p.m. a group of counter protesters arrived at the Capitol and a fight broke out between the opposing sides. Law Enforcement members quickly separated the two groups and worked to keep the two groups separate for the remainder of the day.
David Willis, 43, of Lincoln City, was arrested and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible after consultation with the Marion County District Attorney.
Portland media reports another person, Cody Melby, 39, was arrested for trespassing while in possession of a firearm.
Shortly after the disturbances began, OSP declared an unlawful assembly at the Oregon Capitol building.
Late Wednesday evening OSP released the following statement.
Oregon State Police have heard rumors that armed groups were considering taking over and/or occupy the State Capitols.
Oregon State Police fully support peoples first amendment rights of freedom of speech and to gather peacefully. OSP will not tolerate criminal activities and you will be arrested if you engage in any of these acts.
The security of the capitol is our priority, if you are considering any unlawful activities at the Oregon State Capitol or surrounding areas, please reconsider. The safety of our community members, Capitol occupants, and police officers is paramount.
If you are aware of anyone that intends to engage in these criminal acts, please report them to your local law enforcement or to the Oregon State Police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.