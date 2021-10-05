A long-standing Clatskanie fruit stand on the side of Highway 30 was consumed by fire earlier today.
Clatskanie Fire crews quickly arrived and began efforts to put out the blaze.
Details about the blaze cause of the blaze and damage estimates are pending
