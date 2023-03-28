Investigators had yet to determine the cause of a fire at 36785 NW Long Road in Cornelius as of early Tuesday, March 28.

Barn Fire

The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of early March 28.
Fire Attack
Cautious Entrance
Safe Distance

Crews from the Cornelius Fire Department rushed to scene of the burning barn approximately one mile north of the Cornelius city limits shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Firefighters arrived approximately 5 minutes after being dispatched to find a large two-story barn fully engulfed with fire. The fire crews immediately stretched hose lines to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

