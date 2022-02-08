Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to respond to a structure fire on South 9th Street in St. Helens early this morning. As firefighters arrived, they spotted a fire coming from a camper parked in front of the house on the street.
The camper was heavily damaged and the fire spread to the adjacent house. Residents of nearby homes were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Details about the cause of the fire outbreak and the cost of damages are pending.
