Now that the summer months are coming to a close, and the Columbia County Fair has come and gone, fairgrounds officials have focused on addressing some of the much-needed repairs for the aging fairgrounds infrastructure.
Fair Board President Peggy Howell said seven barn roofs need replacing at the fairgrounds. In 2022, it was announced that the fairgrounds would receive grant money to support building a pole barn and repairing the rusting metal roofs.
Howell said that by the time the grant money came through, prices had increased so much on materials that repairing the roofs would not be possible. Howell said the cost of repairing each roof was about $56,000 when the project was initially bid about two years ago.
Howell is a realtor with John L. Scott Real Estate, and she said that the company will host a fundraiser Oct. 14 at the Fairgrounds Pavilion to try and raise enough funds to replace one of the seven roofs in need.
“John L. Scott is having ‘Back to the West with John L. Scott,’ and it’s all a western theme,” Howell said. “We’re selling tables or individual [tickets], we’re having dinner and an auction, and we’re having a mechanical bull, and just trying to raise money. All the proceeds will go to the fairgrounds.”
Howell said the roofs have been “rusting through” and that there are holes in some of them as well. Fair board member Henry Heimuller said that the roofs on the barn are the original roofs from the fairground’s initial construction.
“The fairgrounds was built in the late ‘60s, and those barns have been there some time since then. They were maybe built in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s, and they’re the original roofs,” Heimuller said.
The metal roofs are at least 50 years old, and Heimuller said they are all very rusted. Though they are still watertight “for the most part,” Heimuller said that the westward-facing sides of the buildings are seeing their nails and fasteners wear out.
One of the challenges for repairing some of the roofs now is that the metal is so old that it is precarious for workers to make repairs from the rooftops, according to Heimuller.
Heimuller said getting the funds for the repairs will require “concerted effort” on a variety of fronts. Heimuller said securing grant funding would be a solution, in addition to smaller individual fundraisers to “chip away at it, a little at a time.”
Heimuller said that while the current board is “relatively new,” he said that they are focused on addressing years’ worth of “deferred maintenance.”
With partners in the community and volunteers like John L. Scott and others, we’ll just do them the best we can,” Heimuller said. “Whatever funds we can make this year for a roof replacement, we’ll pick the worst one, and do it, and then move on to the next one if that’s the way we have to get it done.”
While the fairgrounds are home to one of the highlights of the year during the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo, they are also the emergency evacuation site where people can gather. Many will remember that the fairgrounds hosted livestock and people during wildfire evacuations in September of 2020.
Howell said that one of her concerns is that there would not be enough restroom facilities in the case of an emergency use of the fairgrounds. Howell also said they would need generators to support services in case of evacuations as well.
“I’ve been looking online for grants because we need so much. We need generators and we need more restrooms,” Howell said. “FEMA, if they came in, if they were to ever consider us doing a covered arena, we need full hook ups for RVs, because that’s what they bring in.”
Heimuller said that the fairgrounds, the county, and the county fair board are often called into service at fairgrounds across the nation during floods, fires, snow emergencies, or even when somebody’s barn collapses at home.
During the fire in 2020, Heimuller said the fairgrounds housed “livestock, personnel, people, campers, and everything else.” Because of that emergency need, it is critical to keep the fairgrounds in tip-top shape.
“The fairgrounds, I always say, is the living room of the county. It’s where everybody comes for fun, and it’s where everybody comes for emergencies,” Heimuller said. “We do all as citizens have an obligation to do what we can to keep our fairgrounds in really good shape. We’re very fortunate that we have probably the most beautiful and one of the largest, if not the largest, fairgrounds in the state of Oregon. But with all of that said, it takes a lot of money to keep those facilities up. So, anything that anybody can do to help us with that is very important.”
