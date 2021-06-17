Update posted at 12:30 p.m. June 17
The St. Helens City Council has approved a 2.6% rate increase requested by Hudson Garbage to cover additional operating costs.
The council approved the increase at its regular Wednesday evening meeting following a presentation by Hudson Garbage during the council's afternoon work session.
See how the rate adjustment impacts customers
Hudson serves 9,000 customers in St. Helens, Columbia City, Rainier, Clatskanie and other areas in Columbia County. Hudson’s District Manager Josh Brown said he plans to make similar cost adjustment presentations to each of the cities that the company serves.
"Our goal is to be fair with each of the municipalities we serve," Brown said.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 6:30 a.m. June 14.
During its regular afternoon work session Wednesday, June 16, the St. Helens City Council is set to review a rate increase from Hudson Garbage.
In a letter from Hudson Garbage to St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh, Hudson’s District Manager Josh Brown outlined the request.
“With so much uncertainty a year ago, we chose not to request a rate adjustment,” Brown stated in the letter. “After two years, we not only face an increase in the County disposal-tipping fee, but also significant wage pressure and increases in costs throughout our supply chain.”
Brown said Columbia County has approved a 2.6% rate increase at the Columbia County Transfer Station, effective July 1.
“We are requesting an overall increase of 2.6% to encompass the disposal increase and the rising wage and operation costs,” Brown said.
See the breakdown of the rate increase
