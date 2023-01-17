Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Jan. 17

A 40-foot sperm whale beached in the sand at Astoria was killed by a ship strike.

The large whale was spotted in the surf near the wreck of the Peter Iredale Saturday, Jan. 14, at Fort Stevens State Park.

This 40-foot sperm whale was found beached along the North Oregon Coast at Astoria. In the background is the Peter Iredale shipwreck.
