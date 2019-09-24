A body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon in a Firlok Park creek behind the Columbia Veterinary Clinic.
At around 1:58 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers with the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) responded to the report of a body found in McNulty Creek near Firlok Park Boulevard and Highway 30.
According to the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD), the corpse was badly decomposed, but police believe the body appears to be the remains of a male adult. No identification was found near the body.
An initial investigation based on injuries to the body shows this was likely an accidental death, according to SHPD Sgt. Jose Castilleja. The SHPD said via press release that no foul play is suspected.
The remains have been sent to the coroner for examination.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.
If anyone has any information related to the discovery of the body, especially associated with possible missing persons from recent months, they are asked to call Officer Seann Luedke at 503-397-1521.
This is a developing story and will be updated at thechronicleonline.com as new information becomes available.
