New Details posted at 7:30 a.m.
At 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews responded to a brush fire that was close to an acre in size directly behind El Tapatio on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
"The fire was blazing with flames going up into the cable/power lines and took approximately an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control," CRFR's Jennifer Motherway said. "The fire threatened close to 10 homes as well as an RV, numerous families in the surrounding homes were evacuated during the incident."
Motherway said the fire was also extremely close to both Richardson’s Furniture and El Tapatio Restaurant, local community businesses.
Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night to mop up and continue to manage hot spots and ensure the safety of the community.
"There was one minor injury related to smoke that medics were able to care for on scene," Motherway said. "The investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by our fire marshal, no details are available at this time, as we will continue to investigate during daylight hours."
CRFR was assisted on scene by Oregon Department of Forestry, Scappoose Fire, St. Helens Police and Columbia River PUD.
CRFR Chief Joel Medina credits the mutual response for the effective and quick suppression efforts of the brush fire.
"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to St. Helens Police, Oregon Department of Forestry and Scappoose Fire in mitigating this situation," Medina said. "This is just a glimmering example of the collaborative effort that is put together among the districts and supporting agencies in our county to ensure the safety and well being of our citizens."
Previous coverage posted at 6 a.m.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews rushed to a large brush fire in St. Helens late Wednesday night.
The fire was threatening structures on Columbia Boulevard behind the El Tapatio Restaurant, according to CRFR officials.
Fire officials alerted the public of the fire with a Facebook post asking that people avoid the area due to safety concerns and that multiple resources were at the scene of the blaze.
At 10:08 p.m. CRFR reported that the fire was shy of one acre and crews had the blaze under control. Fire crews remained on scene throughout the night for mop up and tactical patrol.
Details about the cause of the fire are pending.
