Cascade Tissue

Cascades Tissue announced the full closure of its St. Helens plant on Aug. 10.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

Cascade Tissue Group has announced it will fully shut down operations in St. Helens, a development that comes in the wake of the closure of its plant in Scappoose.

On Aug. 10, Cascades announced the full closure of its St. Helens plant, which will affect 75 employees, according to a release on the Cascades website. The end of operations will be effective at the beginning of October.

“Today’s announcement further simplifies the company’s operational platform by concentrating the majority of its tissue product operating activities at core, geographically well-positioned sites that offer opportunities for future development,” the release said.

