Cascade Tissue Group has announced it will fully shut down operations in St. Helens, a development that comes in the wake of the closure of its plant in Scappoose.
On Aug. 10, Cascades announced the full closure of its St. Helens plant, which will affect 75 employees, according to a release on the Cascades website. The end of operations will be effective at the beginning of October.
“Today’s announcement further simplifies the company’s operational platform by concentrating the majority of its tissue product operating activities at core, geographically well-positioned sites that offer opportunities for future development,” the release said.
Cascades initially announced a partial closure of its St. Helens operations in April in conjunction with its announcement that the Scappoose plant would be closing starting in July.
While the company had hoped to maintain operating one of its two machines at the St. Helens location, market conditions and a significant decline in demand in this region for brown recycled products specifically manufactured at the facility compromised the long-term financial viability of the plant, according to Cascades’ Vice President and Communications Representative Hugo D’Amours.
The company also dealt with fluctuating production costs in the lead-up to the announcement.
“In the last weeks, we were also forced to take some downtime to compensate for the lack of orders. Our hope of keeping the facility profitable has unfortunately vanished,” D’Amours said. “On top of this, in regard to Scappoose and despite our efforts, we have not found an interested buyer that could have converted the production of St. Helens. Considering our production is not integrated with the rest of Cascades and considering we don’t believe we can make this facility profitable anymore, we took the decision to close it.”
The annual capacity of the machine in St. Helens is 50,000 short tons of brown 100% recycled tissue paper. These tons are not integrated into the Cascades network, so the closure will have no impact on the company’s other operations, according to the release.
For those who are impacted by the closure, D’Amours said Cascades would be working with the 75 employees and have started to work with the Union to organize the closure and support employees.
Paul Vogel of the Columbia Economic Team (CET) said that the announcement of the St. Helens machine closure was “unwelcome,” but not entirely surprising.
“We’ve progressively talked with their executive leadership, and this move reflects the marketplace and its impact on the ability to find a new operator for the Scappoose plant they closed in July, as well as declining demand for their product from the St. Helens facility,” Vogel said. “The economics aren’t there, apparently, so Cascades will now turn to Option B, which is selling its property in Scappoose and negotiating a departure from its lease with the City of St. Helens.”
The Quebec-based company spent $64 million on the 284,000-square-foot Scappoose facility, which is located on a former ranch on West Lane. The plant was completed in 2017.
While Vogel hoped Cascades would find a new buyer who could take over the plant with a smooth transition and continued operations, the facility will ultimately need to be repurposed under a new owner. Finding a new operator for the plant was a point of uncertainty, and Vogel said that the recent full closure in St. Helens gives a roadmap of what is to come.
“There will be a high quality, essentially “new” manufacturing building and land available in Scappoose, for which there already is demand. And the city of St. Helens will have new options open for how it wants to re-work or redevelop its industrial park,” Vogel said. “None of us like to see the impact to family wage jobs or the families themselves. And one never likes to see a company close its operations. Obviously, Cascades feels this hit on its company, as well.”
Vogel said that Cascades is working with the CET’s workforce partners to assist former Scappoose employees and those already impacted in St. Helens by reductions.
“Columbia Economic Team will continue to work with Cascades and its representatives in marketing their assets, our workforce partners to assist displaced employees – and then also to develop training and other programs for prospective new buyers and investors, and with our state and local partners to recruit new or expansion investment to bring quality, family wage jobs into our communities to fill this gap,” Vogel said.
