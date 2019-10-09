The St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) has confirmed the shooting suspect from the incident at the St. Helens Chevron early Wednesday morning is deceased, and the incident led to the deadly use of force by police.
SHPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the St. Helens Chevron located at 115 N. Columbia River Highway.
The suspect was confirmed deceased at the scene and the ensuing investigation caused the prolonged closure of a portion of Highway 30 between milepost 35 and 36 for appoximately a mile around the area, but as of 4:30 p.m., the SHPD said they anticipated it would reopen by around 6 p.m.
Oregon State Police (OSP) is the lead investigating agency and the SHPD said multiple scenes are currently being investigated.
Anyone with any additional information related to the incident is asked to please call the OSP at 503-375-3555 or 1-800-442-0776.
The Chronicle will update this story as new information becomes available.
