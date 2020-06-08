Update posted at 8:15 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports all lanes of Interstate 84 are now open again in inner Northeast Portland after marchers entered the highway, forcing closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:45 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed all lanes of Interstate 84 Monday evening in inner Northeast Portland after marchers entered the freeway at the Northeast 16 Avenue on-ramp and blocked both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
I-84 on-ramps in the area are closed to make sure no vehicles endanger the marchers.
"We'll keep the freeway closed until, working with police, all marchers have left the highway and we're certain that no one will be threatened by highway traffic," ODOT's Don Hamilton said in a release.
For updates, visit TripCheck.com, or call 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.