Update posted at 10 a.m. March 15
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will keep the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) portal open until 11:59 p.m. March 21.
The state was notified late yesterday by the U.S. Department of Treasury—after numerous requests—that it would be receiving $16 million in additional federal emergency rental assistance funding. The OERAP portal was scheduled to close and stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m., March 14, 2022.
“I’d like to thank the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Treasury for recognizing the urgency of Oregon’s request for additional emergency rental assistance funding,” Gov. Kate Brown said. “Through strong state and local partnerships, we have taken action to successfully distribute historic levels of assistance to renters and landlords and to get Oregonians the help they urgently need. This new federal funding will help us ensure thousands of Oregonians will continue to have a warm, safe, dry, stable place to call home.”
Brown, federal delegation and OHCS’s Acting Executive Director Andrea Bell recently wrote letters to the U.S. Treasury making the case for additional funding. Because it’s a top performing state in helping a record number of low-income households stay safely housed during the pandemic, the state was technically eligible to receive reallocated funds.
During this historic crisis, the agency served as a national leader in providing rental assistance to more than 41,880 households, which means it supported an estimated 104,600 people in the state. More than $302 million has been paid in the past nine months.
“I’m overjoyed to learn these additional $16 million in rental assistance resources are on their way to Oregon. These funds will help an estimated 2,200 additional Oregon households remain stably housed,” OHCS interim Director of Housing Stabilization Jill Smith said. “Our message to U.S. Treasury remains loud and clear: if other states have money they can’t use – send those dollars to Oregon.”
Due to dwindling funds, the state had paused accepting new applications on Dec. 1, 2021. After the Oregon Legislature allocated $100 million to support renters facing eviction, the portal reopened on Jan. 26, 2022, for a limited time. As of March 15, there have been 24,478 applications submitted since the portal re-opened in January. Based on federal eligibility guidelines, not all submitted applications are eligible to receive payment.
Important information for tenants
The OERAP portal will remain open until March 21, 2022, thanks to the additional $16 million in reallocated federal funding. Here is some important information for renters:
Anyone who has not applied for OERAP in the past and has fallen behind on rent is encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2022, at oregonrentalassistance.org.
Applicants can continue to log on to the OERAP portal to complete their application or check the status of their finished application. They will be alerted by email as their application advances.
If a tenant has an incomplete application in the portal, they now have until March 28, 2022, to complete it. This extension applies to applications that are incomplete at the time of closure. New applications will not be accepted after March 21, 2022.
Tenants who submit new applications can access protections from eviction for nonpayment of rent while their application is being reviewed and processed. Tenants must show proof to their landlord that they applied for the program to receive the protections.
OHCS will begin processing and paying out applications submitted in 2022 as early as this week.
Previous coverage
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will close the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) Portal and stop accepting new applications after 11:59 p.m. today, March 14.
The portal reopened on Jan. 26, 2022, for a limited time after the Oregon Legislature allocated $100 million to support renters facing eviction. The state had paused accepting new applications on Dec. 1, 2021, due to dwindling federal funds.
Upon review, applications will be approved for payment or denied. This decision will be made based upon the highest need, not on a first-come, first-served basis. If a tenant has an incomplete application in the portal, they have until March 21 to complete it. As a reminder, tenants who submit new applications can access protections from eviction for nonpayment of rent while their application is being reviewed and processed.
Five counties and the city of Portland received allocations from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and are running their own rental assistance programs.
Tenants can also contact their local community actions agencies to inquire about additional available rental assistance resources. Renters can call 2-1-1 or visit oregonrentalassistance.org for additional information.
During this historic crisis, officials said the agency served as a national leader in providing rental assistance to more than 40,500 households, which means an estimated 104,600 people have been able to stay safely and affordably housed during the pandemic. Only two other states have provided a higher percentage of assistance, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Oregon ranks third in the nation in the percentage of emergency rental assistance funds paid out and obligated. More than $289 million has been paid in the past nine months.
Important information for renters
- If a tenant has an incomplete application in the portal, they have until March 21 to complete it. This extension applies for applications that are incomplete at the time of closure. New applications will not be accepted after March 14. If an application is started today, tenants have one week to complete it.
- Applicants can continue to log on to the OERAP portal to complete their application or check the status of their finished application. They will be alerted by email as their application advances.
- Tenants at immediate risk of eviction should apply for rental assistance right away to access safe harbor eviction protections and contact a legal organization:
Resources
- Oregon Law Center’s Eviction Defense Project: 888-585-9638 or evictiondefense@oregonlawcenter.org
- Oregon State Bar: 503-684-3763 or legalhelp@oregonstatebar.org
