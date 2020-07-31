A Columbia County man who walked away from a prison forest work camp on Monday June 22 is now back behind bars.
The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that Brandon Sykes turned himself in on Thursday, July 30.
Skyes, 35, entered DOC custody June 13, 2016, on several counts of assault and kidnapping from a Columbia County case.
Officials said Sykes escaped from custody after he walked away from a work crew near the summit of Highway 6 in Tillamook Monday, June 22.
The state prison work camp is located approximately 28 miles east of Tillamook.
