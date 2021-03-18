Update posted at 5 p.m. March 18
Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley has recognized Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) during a virtual Columbia County town hall.
In opening the town hall Wednesday, March 17, from his Washington D.C. office, Merkley said he wanted to "shined a light " on CRFR and its effort to launch an in-home community COVID-19 vaccination program
"They have implanting a program that is a really big deal," Merkley said. "They went the extra mile many times over in helping the community receive vaccinations. This is a highly successful in-home vaccination program"
The CRFR team said the honor was unexpected and explained the fire agency's effective partnership with medics and Columbia County Public Health in the community vaccination program.
"The over all objective is to strengthen the health and safety of our community,” a CRFR team member stated.
"This is an extraordinary effort," Merkley said. "I am cheering you on."
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9:30 a.m. March 18
Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D) conducted a virtual town hall for Columbia County late Wednesday afternoon.
Sen.Merkley's office provide the following summary of the town hall.
Merkley opened the town hall by explaining portions of the local support included in the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal pandemic stimulus package. He also talked about his Senate Bill 1, For the People Act, which he introduced he said to take on voter suppression, gerrymandering, and dark money.
During the town hall...
- Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman asked about federal support for the $10M needed to upgrade their wastewater treatment plant.
- A resident of Vernonia asked about improving rural broadband.
- Two folks asked about power generation—one re: spreading the public power model of the Bonneville Power Association nationwide, and one about the Simpson Plan to remove dams on the Snake River.
- The IBW Local 125 thanked Sen. Merkley for his efforts to expand renewable energy by creating good-paying, union jobs.
- A student asked about support for tourist towns hurt by the pandemic, and Sen. Merkley explained some of the aid in the American Rescue Plan.
- Columbia County Commissioner Heimuller asked about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. The Columbia County town hall is his 438th as a U.S. Senator and his sixth town hall this year.
