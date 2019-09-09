NW Cornelius Pass Road continues to be closed for a major improvement project.
The busy roadway closed for construction in late July for approximately 11 weeks to through traffic between Highway 30 and Germantown Road in Washington County. This will detour about 13,000 vehicle trips each weekday onto other roads.
In a continuing series of special reports, The Chronicle is closely following how this project will impact traffic and commerce throughout the region and in Columbia County. See the related stories attached.
Significant work is occurring along NW Cornelius Pass Road as the improvement project moves toward competition, according to Multnomah County Communications Officer Mike Pullen.
S Curves
Removal of the rock slope above the curves has begun. The contractor is drilling instead of blasting the rock. Flaggers will stop local traffic at times during this work. Conduit for new flashing warning beacons is being installed.
Signs
Crews are expected to install permanent safety signs south of Skyline Blvd. this week.
Guardrail
Installation of guardrail above and below the S-curves will be a major work item this week.
NW 8th Ave.
The creek has been diverted and fish removed in preparation for removing the old culvert next week. The new culvert will be made of pre-cast concrete which will be brought onsite. The road base in the realigned curve has been completed. Paving will occur after the new culvert is installed.
Traffic Enforcement
The Chronicle and other local news media reported on last week’s incident in which a Wal-Mart semi-truck got stuck on the curves on NW Old Cornelius Pass Road, blocking the project’s detour route for several hours. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for disobeying the restriction on trucks on that road.
There are no legal truck routes between Skyline and Highway 30 until Cornelius Pass reopens.
To report an illegal truck trip, call the non-emergency number for Multnomah County’s Sheriff Office (503-823-3333, Dial 5). Provide the location, date/time, license plate (if known) and vehicle description.
Skyline Elementary School
Please drive with caution and obey the school speed limit when driving by Skyline Elementary School on NW Skyline Blvd. The school is on the main detour route. The school is busier than usual, since it is serving as a bus stop for middle and high school students during the road closure.
For more information visit: www.multco.us/cornpass. read a special series of reports about the Cornelius Pass Improvement Project here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
