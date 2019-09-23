The Cornelius Pass Improvement Project could be completed sometime in October, but transportation officials have not yet announced a specific date.
Multnomah County Communications Officers Mike Pullen said the county is working with its contractor to complete the remaining work as quickly as possible.
“There is still a lot of work to complete before the road can reopen,” he said. “We should have a more definite idea soon. The big focus is the schedule and we and hope to have a better idea by the end of this week.”
The pass closed in late July from Highway 30 to Germantown Road in Washington County, detouring an estimated 13,000 vehicle trips each weekday.
The estimated cost off the improvement work is $5.65 million. The work is designed to improve travel along the steep, winding and narrow sections of the route that links Portland to outlining areas east of the city, including Columbia County. The project includes reducing sharp curves, increase sight distance, improve road shoulders and install caution signs, guardrails and barriers.
Last week, flaggers were put in place along the work route road to respond to truck traffic illegally using alternative routes. The flaggers are directing the trucks to the legal routes. Law enforcement also stepped up enforcement in the area.
Deputies from Multnomah and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices have cited drivers for speeding and taking illegal truck trips on side roads. Only trips to a destination on a side road are allowed by trucks. Trucks need to use the highway for through trips. To report an illegal truck trip, call the non-emergency number, 503-823-3333, dial 5 for Multnomah County.
Officials ask that you provide the location of the event, the date and time, the vehicle license plate and a description of the vehicle.
Officials are also asking drivers to be alert for traffic entering and exiting the detour routes from driveways and to watch for bicyclists on the west hills side roads, which can be narrow, winding and steep. Recreational cyclists will have a more enjoyable ride if they move farther from the detour route.
Drivers should also avoid NW Logie Trail Road because it is extremely steep and narrow in sections, limiting passing distance for vehicles.
Recent Construction
- Striping: Lane striping will be put down along side the vehicle pullouts that have been constructed. The striping will occur on dry days in the next two weeks.
- S Curves: Nearly all the rock slope excavation is complete. A contractor is drilling holes in the new rock face that will support a protective net to keep rocks from falling on the road. After the net is installed, the ontractor will remove the road pavement and realign the curve. Foundations for the flashing warning lights approaching the curves are being constructed.
- Signs: Installation of permanent safety signs should begin next week throughout the corridor.
- Guardrail: Coordination with underground utilities has occurred and guardrail installation is anticipated to start next week.
For more information, visit www.multco.us/cornpass. Read a series of special reports about the Cornelius Pass Improvement Project and its regional impact in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
