The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1), Lane (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (2). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s one COVID-19 death in Linn County is a veteran in his 90’s, who tested positive on March 11, and died this morning at the Oregon Veterans Home. He had underlying medical conditions.
"Our hearts are heavy," said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. "This resident was a veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community, and he will be deeply and truly missed. On behalf of everyone at the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Oregon Veterans' Home, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them."
OHA Announces Local Public Health and Tribal Funding for COVID-19 Response
Oregon Health Authority and other officials also announced details about $4 million in state funding that is going out to Local Public Health Authorities (LPHA), Tribes and Native American Rehabilitation Association (NARA – the Urban Indian Health Program in Oregon) to support their COVID-19 response. See this table for the allocation amounts per LPHA, Tribe and NARA, which combined total $4 million.
Basic facts about the funding:
- All LPHAs, the nine-federally recognized Tribes in Oregon, and NARA receiving the funds.
- Total amount to these recipients is $4 million, representing a substantial portion of the funds approved by the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board on March 9.
Funding amounts are based on a funding formula as well as COVID-19 cases and investigative work as of March 10, 2020.
Funds can be used to support local and tribal COVID-19 response, including:
- Reporting, monitoring and controlling of COVID-19 in communities
- Identification and screening of contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals
- Education, prevention and related communications activities to share information with the public and community partners
"We believe that those funds will have a significant positive impact on our state's capacity to perform COVID-19 response functions at the local level," said OHA Director Patrick Allen. "Their staff are truly on the front lines of the essential epidemiological work that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases in communities. But we know that more resources will be needed across all aspects of the response."
"Honoring our government to government relationship is important in our coordinated response to COVID-19," said Julie Johnson, OHA Director of Tribal Affairs. "We are appreciative of this funding to provide support at the local level. We know everyone is working extremely hard to protect all of our communities across the state."
"Local health authorities are on the frontlines of this epidemic and leading the response," said Jocelyn Warren, PhD, MPH, Public Health Division Manager Lane County and current Conference of Local Health Officials chair. "This vitally important funding will ensure that their ability to respond increases in line with the severity of the crisis."
Stay informed about COVID-19:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
New Details
COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from three to four, the Oregon Health Authority reported today. Oregon Health Authority also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 137.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Deschutes (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (6), Washington (11). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s fourth COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 20 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis, chair, said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those who have been affected by COVID-19. It is critical that individuals and organizations take action to slow the spread of coronavirus and follow the guidance and recommendations from health care professionals."
Previous Update posted March 22
The Oregon Health Authority is reporting a fourth death from the coronavirus. The death is the first in Marion County.
The number of cases has also climbed to 137.
According to Portland medis reports, Gov. Kate Brown is considering a Stay Safe, Stay, Home order, which she reportedly will outline Monday.
The order urges Oregonians to stay home and avoid gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted March 20
The Oregon Health Authority reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114, as of March 20.
The latest COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (4)
- Deschutes (2)
- Grant (1)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (4)
- Multnomah (5)
- Union (1)
- Washington (6)
- Yamhill (2)
As of March 20, there have been no reports of coronavirus cases in Columbia County. Statewide there have been three coronavirus linked deaths in Oregon.
Across the nation, 229 deaths coronavirus have been recorded as of March 20.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but testing on possible vaccines is underway in Seattle.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
How it spreads
- The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
- Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
- Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
Prevention
The CDC recommends that you clean your hands often
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Throw used tissues in the trash.
- Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Clean and disinfect
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
Watch for symptoms
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
