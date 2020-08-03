Update posted at 2 p.m. Aug. 3
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 328, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which also reported on August 3, 272 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 19,366.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 3
Columbia County has a total of 78 COVID-19 cases with no deaths associated with the virus as of Sunday, August 2.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 326, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday, August 2. The OHA also reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 19,097.
The following is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Watch for symptoms
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
