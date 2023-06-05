Crews have demolished the stage at Columbia View Park after city officials closed off the structure when rotting roof timbers were discovered.
A new stage will be erected at the site.
Previous coverage posted June 1
On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, St. Helens Public Works crews were performing routine maintenance in Columbia View Park when they discovered a structural failure of the Wauna Credit Union stage.
The crew found that the wooden roof support beams had rotted below the deck due to age and weather exposure. This caused the beams and stage roof to sink about one foot.
After examining the structure, it was determined that the stage was too dangerous to use and the roof needs to be removed. As part of the City’s Riverwalk Project which is scheduled to break ground this fall, the stage was already set to be demolished and replaced with a new stage.
St. Helens Public Works crews will begin partial demolition of the stage on Thursday, June 1 and full demolition is anticipated to take place Friday, June 2.
The first concert of the City’s annual 13 Nights of the River summer concert series is scheduled to take place tonight, June 1. The concert will still take place at the Columbia View Park amphitheater with the band set up next to the stage.
City staff will be contacting people who have reserved the gazebo for private events this summer to offer alternate locations or a full refund of their reservation.
The Columbia View Park gazebo was donated to the City of St. Helens by Grace Chambers Sonneland in October 1987. The gazebo was originally placed in a different location at Columbia View Park. Through community fundraising efforts and donations from the City of St. Helens, an amphitheater was constructed in the park starting in 2004 and the gazebo was relocated to the center of the amphitheater and named the Columbia View Amphitheater in 2005. For nearly two decades, the stage has served as the home of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series and hosted weddings, graduations, family reunions, and other community events. The stage was renamed the Wauna Credit Union Stage in 2018 after Wauna Credit Union donated money to help expand the stage to accommodate larger musical performances.
Phase one of the St. Helens Riverwalk Project is anticipated to break ground in the Fall of 2023. The first phase of work will include the expansion of Columbia View Park, construction of approximately 300 feet of riverwalk with a viewing overlook of the Columbia River and pedestrian seating, a new amphitheater stage, and a new playground.
