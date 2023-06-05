Update posted June 5

Empty Spot

The former stage at Columbia View Park has been taken down and a new stage will be building.

Crews have demolished the stage at Columbia View Park after city officials closed off the structure when rotting roof timbers were discovered.

A new stage will be erected at the site.

Discovery

A structure failure has been discovered at the Wauna Credit Union stage at Columbia View Park in St. Helens.
Structure Damage

The crew found that the wooden roof support beams had rotted below the deck due to age and weather exposure.
