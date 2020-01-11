The donuts are gone and the count is complete.
The 17th annual St Helens Donut Day Fundraiser collected 2,370 pounds of food and $2,100 that will benefit the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
Donut Day is an annual St. Helens Police Department tradition that allows people to trade their canned and non-perishable food items for fresh Krispy Kreme donuts.
Donut Day has become one of the largest single-day food collection events for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank. Over the last 16 years, the St. Helens Donut Day has resulted in the collection of almost 57,500 pounds of food and approximately $44,800 in cash for the Food Bank.
The Dec. 14 event was held at the St. Helens Recreation Center, 1810 Old Portland Road in St. Helens.
