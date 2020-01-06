Update posted at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 6
Water line repairs on A Street in Rainier have been completed as of 3 p.m. Monday, Jan 6. Water pressure to customers was not lost during the repairs and there will be no need for boiling water or other precautions.
“If residents notice some dirt, discoloration, or murkiness in tap water, they should flush their lines by running a hose or bath water for awhile until the water clears,” City of Rainier Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said.
The disruption to service began about 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, when contractors working on the A Street Project accidentally knocked a plug off a line running from the water main. Repairs are now complete, and service should be full to all customers within a few hours. Some customers had service diminished as crews sealed off parts of the city water supply to allow crews to complete repairs.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 1:20 p.m. Jan. 6
City of Rainier water customers are likely to have diminished to no water service this afternoon as construction crews repair a broken plug in a water main on A Street.
The plug was broken by crews digging a trench about 8 a.m. Monday but work on the line did not impact service Monday morning. To make the final repairs, a shutdown of the water system is required. That shutoff is expected to last about four hours, commencing about 1:15 p.m. Monday, January 6.
Levels of service may vary by neighborhood. Customers may continue to receive water but with lesser pressure during the shutoff, depending upon the location of their service. As of 1 p.m. today, water boil orders for residences are not expected.
It is expected full service will resume no later than 6 p.m.
