If you take part in the Columbia Theatre's Friday late afternoon drive-by to purchase some hot buttered popcorn or other favorite movie items, look up!
A new marquee has been carefully hoisted into place at the historic theatre.
Previous Chronicle coverage post at 9:45 a.m. May 29
Work has begun to replace the aging marquee at the historic Columbia Theatre in St. Helens Old Town District.
Most recently, under the state's social distancing guidelines, the theatre has not been showing in-person films, but did launch an innovative drive-by project giving locals and visitors to the city a chance to pull up to the front of the theatre and purchase movie items, such as tubs of hot buttered popcorn.
See the attached stories for additional information.
