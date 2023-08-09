Vigil

Community members gather beneath a rainbow at Rainier City Park during the candlelight vigil for Sarah Zuber March 13.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

In the ongoing saga that has been the investigation of the death of Sarah Zuber, her family and their team anxiously await the findings of the reopened investigation into her suspicious death. 

On March 13, 2019, Sarah Zuber’s body was found by her sister Katie Zuber, on the side of Neer City Road in Rainier, less than 400 feet from her home. 

After an investigation by a major crimes team, Oregon State Medical Examiner Rebecca Millius ruled that the death was accidental and caused by “combined deterious effects of acute ethanol (beverage alcohol) intoxication and hypothermia due to exposure.”  

