In the ongoing saga that has been the investigation of the death of Sarah Zuber, her family and their team anxiously await the findings of the reopened investigation into her suspicious death.
On March 13, 2019, Sarah Zuber’s body was found by her sister Katie Zuber, on the side of Neer City Road in Rainier, less than 400 feet from her home.
After an investigation by a major crimes team, Oregon State Medical Examiner Rebecca Millius ruled that the death was accidental and caused by “combined deterious effects of acute ethanol (beverage alcohol) intoxication and hypothermia due to exposure.”
From the moment that the conclusion was delivered, the Zuber family has had serious concerns about the investigation that was undertaken. The Justice For Sarah Zuber Facebook page, a page created to bring awareness to the ongoing plight of the family, now has more than 2,000 followers.
Former Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier stated to the Chronicle in early February that he believed the original outcome of the case was correct. Still, because of rising public interest in the case, the investigation was reopened and turned over to the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ).
In a letter issued to Columbia County media outlets in October of 2022, Rebecca Zuber outlined that the family had reservations about the findings of the investigation and how the investigation was handled.
“From the beginning, Sarah’s suspicious death investigation was handled incompetently,” the letter read. “Because no trained special investigative crime team is available in Columbia County, Sarah’s case suffered a plethora of mishaps, missed opportunities, miscommunication, half-completed interviews and lost evidence.”
Under review
Zuber family spokesperson Jennifer Massey and Zuber family attorney Erica Tatoian spoke with the Chronicle to provide an update on where the case currently stands since it has been turned over to the DOJ and Assistant Attorney General Kurt Miller (AAG). Currently, the family and its team are waiting for a report from the AAG.
“In light of DA Auxier’s resignation, I reached out to make sure it was still on [the AAG]’s radar, that nothing is going to change because of that; it was confirmed that we are still going to get a report at some point,” Tatoian said. “They’re basically looking at what Columbia County did or didn’t do. And they’re going to see if there needs to be new levels of inquiry made, if there needs to be further investigation, or maybe they’ll say things were done correctly or good enough.”
The Zuber’s representatives say that some of the new information the AAG is reviewing comes from the Justice for Sarah Zuber team. Representatives for the Zubers met with special agents, and the input they gave to the agents challenged the conclusion that Sarah Zuber’s death was accidental.
“The information that I know they have been given because of our participation has pointed to certain holes or flaws in the analysis that led to the conclusion that Sarah’s death was an accident. We’re hoping that they’re looking into those holes, and that will lead to further inquiries,” Tatoian said. “There were 911 calls about potential suspects that were never looked into. So those are things that we’re hoping someone looks into.”
In the meeting with the special agents, Tatoian said that the Zuber team provided new records and information to the agents. That information had been obtained from public record requests, and Tatoian said that would mean that the “records from the County were incomplete in some respects.”
One of the challenges that the family and their team have faced is getting files and records surrounding Sarah’s death. Following the conclusion of the original investigation, Rebecca and Randy Zuber were unable to obtain all of the records they requested surrounding their daughter’s passing.
In January 2023, Tatoian made a host of new records requests to all of the agencies involved, asking for the information that was never provided to the family. While some of the agencies provided the records they requested, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and DA’s Office refused, citing an ongoing investigation.
“We were kind of confused. On the one hand, you have this report that says, it’s an accident; we’re closing the file, years ago. And now, people are making a little bit of a stink, and a lawyer’s involved, and now you’re saying it back under investigation,” Tatoian said. “At the same time, they’re saying it’s under investigation; they’re reassuring us that they still think their conclusion is correct. So it’s difficult to say the least.”
The family just wants answers. Massey and Tatoian said they hope they will get those answers at the end of the DOJ review. They hope to get records from the DOJ and a report, as well as the original records they requested.
The Zuber’s representatives have had particular difficulty obtaining a photo of a specific piece of evidence, according to Massey. This piece of evidence is of importance to the family because they feel it may be of significance to the case. Though they have made multiple requests since May, they have not yet received the requested information.
The representatives for the family have reached out to Columbia County Interim DA Colin Benson to try and get him involved in the hopes of “moving things along.”
Family frustrated
The Zuber family just wants to know what happened to their daughter. With the prolonged nature of this case, they are feeling frustrated about the ongoing uncertainty around their daughter’s death.
“They sit and look at each other at night, and they just don’t know what happened to Sarah. They don’t necessarily, obviously, believe what they were told, and so they’re hoping somebody can give them a logical explanation of what happened to her,” Massey said.
Another point of confusion for the Zubers has been that they have not been granted access to victim services. Tatoian said that it is mind-boggling that they are denied records due to an ongoing investigation but also can’t access victim services because Sarah was not a “victim.”
Currently, there is no timeline by which the Zubers expect to receive the report from the AAG and DOJ. This is not an issue for the Zubers and their team. They hope that the time that the agencies are taking will ultimately lead to a full and logical conclusion.
“It’s not just coming to a result, but it’s providing an explanation of how they rendered that result,” Massey said. “Even if this, let’s say, yielded the same result, but somebody can actually explain how they came to that conclusion, but that’s not what’s happened. They literally got documents with no thorough explanation.”
Ultimately, the Zubers and their team want clarity and a logical conclusion.
“God forbid this happens to anybody, but you would hope that if this was your kid, the people in charge, and who do this for a living, would do everything they possibly could to reach the correct conclusion,” Tatoian said. “We just want to follow the steps, and I think we have too many questions about how [they] lept to this conclusion when all this other evidence said something else. If you want people to have confidence in law enforcement, then we need answers, and we need answers that make sense.”
