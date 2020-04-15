Update posted at 7:15 p.m.
U.S. Highway 30 is open just east of Rainier following a crash that resulted in a fatality early this evening, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Details about the victim and how the crash happened are pending.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 5:40 p.m.
A two-vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality has closed U.S. Highway 30 just east of Rainier, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT officials said Highway 30 will be closed for several hours for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.
Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
