Rainier Police have now released details about a fatal traffic crash that occurred last week claiming one life and closing Highway 30 for a time.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, Rainier Police and other local law enforcement agencies responded to crash in the 500 block of East Highway 30.
According to witnesses and those involved in the crash, Viola Ranch, 88, of Rainier, was driving a silver Lincoln MK7, which made a u-turn in front of another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Highway 30.
The driver of the vehicle traveling east was unable to stop before hitting the Lincoln MK7. As first responders arrived at the crash scene, Ranch was transported to the hospital by ambulance where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries and were not transported by ambulance, according to investigators. Authorities did not identified the driver or occupants of the vehicle that hit the Lincoln.
An Oregon State Police traffic reconstructionist responded and performed an investigation into the crash, which is the procedure in such motor vehicle accidents.
Highway 30 was closed for nearly two hours during the crash investigation.
