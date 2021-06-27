Update posted at 6:15 a.m. Monday, June 28
Prices at the pumps jumped again overnight to just over $3.62 cents a gallon for unleaded regular in St. Helens.
With the current and forecasted heat in Oregon, the Office of State Fire Marshal is suspending regulations that prohibit the self-serve of gasoline at retail gasoline service stations. Governor Brown’s Office approved the suspension of the regulations. The suspension will be in place for 48 hours, until the evening of Tuesday, June 29.
This suspension of the self-service regulations does not affect areas of the state or timeframes that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law. Information about the rules suspension for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 3 p.m. June 27
You might have noticed overnight gasoline prices climbed again in Columbia County.
In St. Helens prices have inched up nearly a dime, now just over $3.50 a gallon for unleaded regular. Prices are a bit higher in outlying areas, such as Rainier and Clatskanie.
Overall, the American Automobile Association's (AAA) weekly price survey shows pump prices for the Independence Day holiday will be the most expensive since 2014. Gas prices are almost $1 higher than a year ago, when demand plummeted with much of the country under stay-at-home orders.
The Oregon average is $3.49. The national average is currently $3.07.
The AAA survey shows California is the most expensive state for the 23rd week in a row and is the only state in the nation with an average above $4 per gallon. Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon round out the top five. Alaska is seventh. Arizona is 16th. Oregon is fifth for the 16th week in a row.
All seven states in the West Coast region are among the 20 states in the country, along with D.C., that have averages above $3 a gallon.
“Drivers can expect pump prices to fluctuate over the next few weeks, depending on supply, demand, the price of crude, and U.S. refinery utilization rates,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said.
