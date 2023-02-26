Local leaders in Tillamook County and St. Helens are joining a cohort of rural communities across the state who are committed to supporting strong entrepreneurial growth and “bottom up” economic development using the Growing Rural Oregon (GRO) framework.

Growing Rural Oregon

With targeted coaching and funding for a local GRO Navigator for the next five years, the leadership teams in Tillamook and St. Helens will be equipped to identify growth and investment opportunities, leverage best practices and connect to new ideas, resources, and industry leaders.

They will also have the benefit of learning from and networking with peer communities in GRO’s inaugural cohort: Grant County, Independence and Klamath Falls.

