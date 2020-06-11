Update posted at 1:15 p.m.
All lanes of U.S. Highway 26 in Manning are open following a multi vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash resulted in a fatality. Authorities had not released any further details as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9:16 a.m.
Highway 26 is closed in both directions in Manning, at milepost 47, following a multi vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality, according to the Oregon department of Transportation.
The highway is a highly traveled route to the Oregon Coast.
Highway 26 will likely be closed for most of the morning for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.
A local detour is being set up using local Washington County roads. Travelers should avoid the area, consider using an alternative route or expect delays.
For updates, check TripCheck.com or call 511.
