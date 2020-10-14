Update posted at 1:30 p.m.
Highway 30 is now reopened.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 11:15 a.m.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighter/paramedics are on the scene of a multi vehicle car wreck with injuries that has closed Highway 30 and Neer City Road in Rainier.
The wreck spans between Neer City Road and Prescott and has required three ambulances, according to a CRFR Facebook post.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.