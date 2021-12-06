Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper John Jeffries remains hospitalized at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, according to the following update from OSP.
Public Information officer Capt. Stephanie Bigman release the following details late last week.
Thanksgiving Day marked two weeks since OSP Trooper John Jeffries was critically injured in a police incident in St. Helens. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, John’s sister and her family were able to travel to see John and his family.
The OSP Trooper assigned to be the families liaison took the worry away from Mrs. Jeffries and provided an entire Thanksgiving dinner with all of the trimmings for not only the Jeffries’ family but the entire medical staff on the ICU floor where John is being treated. It was heartwarming to see the family sit together in the family room and eat a proper home-cooked Thanksgiving Day meal together.
John's medical status is still critical, but there have been signs of improvement. The trauma he received will continue to take time to be fully evaluated to best determine a long-term prognosis. From the moment John arrived at the hospital, he has had outstanding medical care.
The Jeffries family continues to be overwhelmed by all of the love, support, well wishes, and overwhelming message of “HOPE” that they have received. Dozens of cards and emails to the Jeffries Family were delivered this week.
If you wish to send your well wishes to the Jeffries family, please do so via email at ospsocial@osp.oregon.gov or via mail to Oregon State Police, Attention Trooper John Jeffries, 3565 Trelstad Ave SE, Salem, Or. 97317..
"He is receiving excellent care and we continue to hope for the best possible outcome,” Bigman said.
Jeffries sustained critical injuries on Highway 30 near St. Helens following a traffic collision with an armed robbery suspect Nov. 11.
