Only three days after being appointed interim Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire and Rescue(CRFR), Michael Gorsuch has resigned from his post.
In a resignation letter sent to all CRFR staff Aug. 11, Gorsuch said this week had been the worst of his life. Gorsuch also said that times are about to get "a whole lot rougher at Columbia River Fire and Rescue."
"It only takes a few bad apples to bring you down. I have been threatened, chastised, and told that I might lose everything I've built over a 32-year career. My reputation and integrity have been challenged, and now my livelihood," Gorsuch wrote.
Gorsuch was appointed as the interim fire chief during the regular board meeting Aug. 8. The meeting began with a surprise addition to the agenda, which included a motion to terminate Fire Chief Joel Medina with immediate effect and a separate motion to appoint Gorsuch. New board members Austin Zimbrick, Ryan Welby, and Rick Fletcher voted to remove Medina.
Board President Kelly Niles abstained from voting, and Director Gary Hudson opposed the motion. Hudson raised concerns about the board's preparedness to take the measure and pointed to the fact that they came prepared to appoint an interim fire chief as potential evidence of collusion prior to the meeting, which could be a violation of public meeting laws.
"If you guys think this doesn't look like collusion, that you've come prepared like this, it's kind of embarrassing," Hudson said. "Another nail, but not for me, for the district, and for you all."
Hudson said that any of the board members who voted to take this action could be liable if Medina chooses to bring litigation against the district regarding his termination.
In the resignation letter, Gorsuch said he would resign effective immediately, which places the next in command, Deputy Chief Eric Smythe, as the head of the district.
Due to the stresses he underwent during his short time at the helm of the district, in the letter, Gorsuch said he would be taking time off.
"I am very sorry to write this; I cannot continue to serve as the Interim Fire Chief for Columbia River Fire & Rescue," Gorsuch wrote. "I will take sick leave/FMLA and possibly Long-Term Disability until further notice due to mental health reasons. "
The Chronicle has reached out to Board President Kelly Niles and Division Chief Eric Smythe for comment on this development.
"Chief Gorsuch did resign as interim chief; at this time, I cannot comment on his resignation," Smythe said.
Gorsuch ended his resignation letter by saying that he would be turning off his phone and the Fire Chief's phone and would only be reachable by email.
At the time of publication, we have not received a response from Director Niles.
