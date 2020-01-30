Update posted at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30
The Historic Columbia River Highway re-opened Thursday morning, Jan. 30, between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest two days after a slide closed the road.
ODOT geologists and hydrologists hiked up the hillside above the slide Thursday morning to inspect conditions before deciding to re-open the road. Travelers, however, need to use caution in the Gorge, an area prone to slides under the best conditions.
On Monday morning, ODOT will close this section of road to complete slide cleanup. This will include clearing a culvert blocked by slide material.
Update post at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 29
The Historic Columbia River Highway will remain closed for another day between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest as ODOT continues to evaluate conditions that led to a Tuesday slide.
As the rain continues so does the water streaming off the hillside. The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire hit this area hard and even without the heavy rains of recent days, the area is prone to slides. ODOT will work to make sure the section of road is safe before re-opening and will re-evaluate the road condition Thursday.
Update posted at 11 a.m. Jan. 28
ODOT will keep a two-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway closed until at least Wednesday afternoon while crews evaluate whether a small Tuesday morning slide indicates a more serious threat.
The road will remain closed between Multnomah Falls and the Angel's Rest trailhead. ODOT geologists and hydrologists inspected the area Tuesday morning and determined that the road should remain closed as a safety precaution.
The heavy rain forecast for the Columbia River Gorge could create further instability in an area prone to slides. Crews will consider Wednesday whether to reopen the road.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 28
The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest following a small slide early Tuesday.
According to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, ODOT geologists and hydrologists will inspect the area to make sure the hillside doesn't present any further slide danger.
