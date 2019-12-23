Last spring, a tiny island in the Republic of Kiribati received an unlikely visitor washing ashore from the Pacific: A five-foot unmanned mini sailboat designed and built by a team of 4th graders in Oregon that was launched from the coast of Mexico, 472 days and 11,000 nautical miles earlier.
The boat is part of a fleet of GPS-equipped, seaworthy vessels that are cooperatively designed, built, launched, and tracked each year by elementary and middle school students in the Pacific Northwest and Japan as part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum’s Miniboat Program. The project involved 5th graders at Columbia City Elementary School in Columbia City.
Built from nautical roots, this one-of-a-kind education program introduces students to ocean science, international exchange, and the STEAM fields of science, technology, engineering, the arts and math, helping to inspire future careers.
Now in its third year and with more than 55,000 nautical miles traveled to date, the museum’s Miniboat Program is readying to launch this year’s fleet of student-built boats — and the community is invited to get involved. On January 21, 2020, the museum will host its first-ever “Miniboat Summit” where students from three schools will present their boats, conduct a sparkling apple cider christening, then make an official hand-off to the Columbia River Bar Pilots and U.S. Coast Guard, who will launch the small boats on their voyage to Japan.
“Miniboats may be small, but they are mighty! They have the power to create substantial and lasting impact — in the community and well beyond,” Columbia River Maritime Museum education director Nate Sandel said. “We’ve seen these boats capture the imagination of our students, but also many people from around the world, who encounter the boats, help with a rescue, or simply follow the boats’ progress online. It’s an exciting adventure we’re so happy to share during this year’s Miniboat Summit.”
Through the Miniboat Program, students take on roles as quartermasters, sail designers, keel engineers, cargo trackers, and documentarians. Along the way, they learn real-world skills and make friends overseas while they track their boats online, which are packed with mementos curated by the students. It was developed by the Columbia River Maritime Museum in partnership with the Consular Office of Japan in Portland, Educational Passages, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and is supported by Pacific Power, the U.S. Coast Guard, and many others.
“It’s not every day that you get to balance a keel, design a sail, or navigate the waters of the Pacific Ocean. The Miniboat Program offers an extraordinary way for 5th-7th grade students in our region to learn crucial STEAM skills, discover future careers and build international connections that will last a lifetime,” Pacific Power's Clatsop County regional business manager said Alisa Dunlap said. “We know STEAM skills are important part of building opportunity for the future, especially in the small communities we serve. We are excited to support a program dedicated to enriching the education of young learners and empowering them to try new things and explore their creativity.”
Following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, debris from the country washed up on Oregon and Washington shores. One of those items, a fishing vessel, is now on display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum. That boat and its journey across the Pacific Ocean became the inspiration for building Miniboat Program. Since the program’s start in 2017, 1,213 students on both sides of the Pacific Ocean have been involved in the launch of 24 miniboats, traveling a total of 55,236 nautical miles (and climbing daily). These boats are tracked daily and students are still building on the skills they honed to launch them.
The program partners students in the Pacific Northwest with their counterparts in Japan, facilitating international exchange and cultural learning. It provides an exceptional learning opportunity that is enriched by international student cooperation, tackles complex ideas, and benefits from an ocean’s worth of possibility. In late November, Sandel traveled to Japan to deliver boats to students there and take part in launches from Japan.
This year’s participants include 7th graders from Warrenton Grade School in Warrenton, 5th graders at Columbia City Elementary School in Columbia City, and 7th graders from Wy’East Middle School in Vancouver, Wash. These three schools are partnered with three schools in Japan, including Tanesashi Primary School, Okuki Elementary, and Kanehama Elementary in Hachinohe City, in the Aomori Prefecture.
The public can follow the miniboat adventures on Facebook at CRMM Miniboat Program or through the museum’s website at www.crmm.org.
