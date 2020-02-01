The following is an update from Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley concerning the search for a missing St. Helens man.
At about 4 p.m. on January 31, searchers located the body of missing resident Kenny Landreth.
On the morning of January 31, searchers received new information in the search for Kenny Landreth. After hours of searching, crews located Kenny’s body in a hard-to-access area of thick, overgrown brush.
This discovery ended six solid days of searching for the missing St. Helens man. Although there were no initial indicators of foul play, CCSO is conducting a full investigation into this unfortunate event.
On behalf of CCSO and the Landreth family, we would like to thank all the agencies that participated in the search, Warren Community Fellowship for the use of their facility as Incident Command, and the entire Columbia County community for all of the support over the past week.
Our condolences go out to the Landreth family and we ask for privacy so they may deal with this tragic loss.
