Joel Medina has been fired from his position as Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) effective immediately, following a vote by the CRFR Board of Directors at a regular session Aug. 8.
The meeting began with a surprise addition to the agenda, which included a motion to terminate Medina with immediate effect. After much discussion, the three new board members, Ryan Welby, Austin Zimbrick, and Rick Fletcher, voted to immediately remove Medina from his position.
Board Director Gary Hudson voted against removing Medina, and Board President Kelly Niles abstained from voting. With a 3-1 majority, the motion carried. Niles stated that he abstained from voting because he favored putting Medina on administrative leave.
For Welby, Zimbrick, and Fletcher, the Aug. 8 meeting was only their second meeting, and they were elected in May after campaigning with the backing of the local firefighters union. Niles read the motion to terminate Medina.
"Whereas the board has been confronted with misconduct that does not warrant counseling and which warrants immediate discharge per cause," Niles said.
Within the motion, it was stated that Medina had committed acts of fraud, misappropriation of funds, failure to comply with legal requirements, and discourteous treatment of subordinates, volunteers, and citizens, among other reasons.
"Therefore, it is hereby resolved that Joel Medina is discharged from his duties as the fire chief, and his employment under Columbia River Fire and Rescue is terminated for cause effective immediately," Niles said.
Upon the passing of the resolution, Medina left the board meeting, and the board appointed Division Chief Michael Gorsuch as interim Fire Chief. The Chronicle reached out to Medina for comment, and he responded, "No comment."
Director Hudson expressed concern over the action of terminating Medina. When the topic of placing Medina on administrative leave was broached at an emergency meeting Apr. 28. Akin Blitz, an attorney for CRFR, said that he did not believe placing Medina on leave was necessary, and the board agreed, with the exception of Niles.
When the results of the May Special Election were announced, former board president Hans Feige said that he was concerned the new board members would serve the union and expressed a desire for the board to let Medina retain his position until the findings of the investigation into district finances were revealed.
Hudson raised concerns about the board's preparedness to take the measure and pointed to the fact that they came prepared to appoint an interim fire chief as potential evidence of collusion prior to the meeting, which could be a violation of public meeting laws.
"If you guys think this doesn't look like collusion, that you've come prepared like this, it's kind of embarrassing," Hudson said. "Another nail, but not for me, for the district, and for you all."
Hudson said that any of the board members who voted to take this action could be liable if Medina chooses to bring litigation against the district regarding his termination.
Medina's termination follows months of controversy within the fire district. At a board meeting on Jul. 11, Zimbrick, Welby, and Fletcher were sworn in as the three new members of the district's board and, among the proceedings, elected to continue the forensic audit that was ordered on Apr. 28.
Prior to the forensic audit being ordered, a civil lawsuit was filed against the CRFR and Chief Joel Medina on Apr. 7 by former employees Anika Todd and Jennifer Motherway, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, retaliation, and a hostile work environment. A third employee, Monica Cade, joined the lawsuit on Apr. 28. The local union also filed a unanimous vote of no confidence against Medina Apr. 11.
A second, amended Vote of No Confidence from the union was filed Aug. 7. The second Vote of No Confidence expressed concerns over Division Chief Jimmy Sanchez, Deputy Chief Eric Smythe, and Board Director Gary Hudson.
"The Union felt that since the previous board took little to no action regarding the previous No Confidence Vote(NCV), we felt that we first needed to raise the issue with the new board. SUnionePresident Aaron Schrotzberger said. "Second, we felt that there is a need to expose the issues that have been created by other administrators that Medina is in charge of. The Board of Directors needs to know what Joel Medina isn't telling them and the ongoing failures of his subordinates. All the while, he is painting the picture to the board that he is making things better."
Schrotzberger said that Hudson was included in the second Vote of No Confidence because of "continuous poor leadership at his level."
"Gary Hudson's performance as a Board member does not reflect the professionalism and competency that we as professional firefighters expect," Schrotzberger said. "The 'bar' that he has set and performs to, is also all that he expects his subordinate(Joel Medina) to perform to, and the union doesn't wish to work under those sub-par standards."
The amended Vote of No Confidence cited Sanchez and Smythe for lack of "proficiency, qualifications, and their unprofessional behavior." Several accusations were leveled at Smythe and Sanchez regarding their treatment of employees, as well as their failure to uphold professional obligations. The Chronicle reached out to the district for a response to the allegations.
In response to each of the allegations the district was questioned on, they denied wrongdoing or would not comment due to the ongoing arbitration regarding the contract dispute between the union and the Board of Directors.
During the Aug. 8 meeting, Hudson raised concerns that the decision to terminate Medina was being based on allegations rather than proven wrongdoing. Hudson said that this measure could result in financial consequences for the district.
Niles was not named in the second Vote of No Confidence, and Schrotzberger said this was because Niles had shown a willingness to place Medina on leave and investigate the accusations of the first Vote of No Confidence. Niles acknowledged the potential risks and said this decision was a difficult one for him.
"I struggled with this for a long time because I've been part of this board for the last six years. Some of the things that Director Hudson has said tonight are accurate; he's not wrong," Niles said. "There a various consequences various consequences for our actions either way, and they're not going to be pretty."
