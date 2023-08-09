Joel Medina

Columbia River Fire & Rescue hired Joel Medina in December of 2020.

 Photo / Courtesy of Columbia River Fire & Rescue

Joel Medina has been fired from his position as Fire Chief of Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) effective immediately, following a vote by the CRFR Board of Directors at a regular session Aug. 8.  

The meeting began with a surprise addition to the agenda, which included a motion to terminate Medina with immediate effect. After much discussion, the three new board members, Ryan Welby, Austin Zimbrick, and Rick Fletcher, voted to immediately remove Medina from his position. 

Board Director Gary Hudson voted against removing Medina, and Board President Kelly Niles abstained from voting. With a 3-1 majority, the motion carried. Niles stated that he abstained from voting because he favored putting Medina on administrative leave. 

Most Viewed / CRFR Development: Lawsuit refutes early audit findings
Trending / Preliminary Findings: CRFR audit indicates potential fraud
New Board Members: CRFR board election, Board President reaction
CRFR Turmoil: Board orders internal audit
In Turmoil: CRFR Board hears Union concerns, Medina speaks on DA investigation
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you plan an end of summer get-away?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.