Update posted at 6 a.m. June 30
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has directed Columbia County Health Director Michael Paul to enter into contract negotiations with Jensen Partners to conduct the hospital feasibility study.
Previous coverage posted June 29
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners could take the next step in its review of the feasibility of developing a hospital for the county during a meeting Wednesday, June 29.
Columbia County currently does not have such a medical center.
The county board is expected to decide in its regular public afternoon meeting Wednesday, June 29, if it will proceed with a selected proposal for the feasibility study.
The county issued a request for proposals (RFP) to conduct a hospital feasibility study on March 7.
The county received expert assistance in drafting the proposal, according to a memo sent to the board of commissioners from Columbia County Health Director Michael Paul.
The proposal content requirements included:
- References
- Proposer’s experience and qualifications
- Key persons and their resumes
- A project implementation plan
- A price proposal
The deadline for submission of proposals was extended to April 4 in response to questions received about the RFP proposals.
Next Step
The county received five proposals from reputable sources and qualified teams. All of the proposals addressed the criteria outlined in RF, according to Paul's memo.
A committee of three county representatives and three external experts reviewed and scored the proposals independently, and then met to discuss the proposals on June 16. Each committee member reviewed, signed and submitted the county’s conflict of interest form.
The committee members unanimously recommended the proposal submitted by Jensen Partners, according to Paul's memo.
The following is information from the Jensen Partners Columbia County Public Health Feasibility Study proposal.
The Market Analysis
The market analysis will provide insight into the viability, future capacity, utilization, correct distribution of services, and growth potential of a new hospital in Columbia County.
Jensen Partners will analyze existing and projected changes to demographics and the population in the new hospital’s primary, secondary, and target service areas. Utilizing existing data and layering in our understanding of national market trends, the Jensen Partners team will create a blueprint for future capacity needs and long-term competitive positioning.
The use of both demographics and psychographics provides a comprehensive picture of the community served, how the population is expected to grow, and the ways residents are likely to access and use proposed services. Market psychographic segments identify the common personalities, values, opinions, attitudes, interests, and lifestyle traits within a ZIP Code.
Utilizing the team’s extensive experience developing market assessments for feasibility studies, the demographic and psychographic analysis for Columbia County will focus on identifying healthcare use trends, demand for inpatient services, and the optimal distribution of service lines.
Deliverables
• Definition of Service Area
• Service area demographics and psychographics
• Inpatient, Outpatient, and Emergency Department Service Line Market Share
• Volume Projections & growth analysis compared to proprietary Jensen Partners’ & national benchmarks
• Community Needs & Service Demand Evaluation
• Development of future care model
• Gap analysis
Financial Feasibility & Development of Alternatives
The primary goal of this project is to determine if there is a viable opportunity for inpatient services in the form of an acute care hospital in the Columbia County market.
Jensen Partners will apply an approach that includes market analysis, health care industry trends, competitive positioning, healthcare service supply and demand, and a financial assessment, including an assessment of funding sources, as components to assist in the decision on whether to pursue a CON for the proposed new hospital in Columbia County.
The development of the Financial Feasibility Study will include an impact assessment focused on how distribution of services and market share will affect volume and capacity at hospitals in the region.
The feasibility study will consider the long-term sustainability and viability of the proposed hospital in the context of community growth, care redesign, and population health initiatives.
The Jensen Partners proposal also discloses its timeline and cost of the hospital feasibility study:
The Schedule
12 weeks
• Anticipated June through August 2022
Professional Services & Reimbursable Fee
$119,700
