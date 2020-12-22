Update posted on Dec. 22
Anthony Pastorino was located by St. Helens police on Saturday evening, December 19. He was taken into custody and lodged at Columbia County Jail with assistance from Scappoose Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Previous Chronicle coverage
On Saturday, December 19, at approximately 3 p.m., St. Helens police discovered a stolen vehicle while on regular patrol.
The vehicle was unoccupied. During the investigation, police discovered the suspected driver at a nearby residence on Crouse Way. When police made contact with Anthony James Pastorino, he ran from officers, according to St. Helens Police.
Pastorino was last seen running from the residence. Hillsboro Police assisted in the search with a K-9 tracking unit. The track was unsuccessful. St. Helens Police Department was also assisted with the search by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Scappoose Police Department, Rainier Police Department, and Columbia City Police Department.
Pastorino has active felony warrants for his arrest. He is 41 years old, approximately 180 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a black hat.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pastorino, please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
