After a weekend full of snow and ice in Columbia County, temperatures are expected to warm up slightly this afternoon and rain is likely, according to the National Weather Service. A high of 37 degrees Fahrenheit is expected today.
An Ice Storm Warning was in effect through 6 a.m. this morning, and the advisory has not been extended. Conditions still remain icy throughout much of the region, and caution while traveling is still recommended.
The snow and ice accumulation in the Willamette Valley region over the past several days caused Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency to free up resources for Oregonians impacted by the winter storm, which caused power outages and downed trees. As of noon Sunday, there were at least 200,000 residents without power, Brown said.
“All other Oregonians should remain home as much as possible, as road conditions remain poor," Brown said in a release Sunday. "Check on your neighbors and loved ones when you can do so safely. Please help our first responders by staying home when you can.”
Report Power Outages
Please also do not call 911 to report downed power lines and outages. Please call your electric company or cooperative instead:
PGE: 800-544-1795
- Pacific Power: 1-877-508-5088
- Hood River Electric: 541-354-1233
- Salem Electric: 503-362-3601
- West Oregon Electric: 503-429-3021
For the latest road condition updates, call 511 or visit ODOT's TripCheck.com page.
