Update posted at 1:15 p.m.
St. Helens Police have released new details to The Chronicle concerning the rescue of a woman in a wheelchair during a structure fire.
St. Helens officers were dispatched to assist Columbia River Fire and Rescue at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, with a house fire on McMichael Street, according to the new details.
Sgt. Matt Molden and Officer Collin Brehm were advised by dispatch that a woman in a wheelchair was trapped inside the home and unable to exit on her own.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman in the living room near the front door. The back bedroom was fully engulfed in flames. Brehm and Molden were able to remove the woman from the home and brought her across the street before firefighters arrived on scene.
Officers also retrieved the woman's dog that was running free in the front yard.
Molden and Brehm waited with the woman while Columbia River Fire & Rescue extinguish the fire and a family member came to assist the woman.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 9 a.m.
One person is rescued after fire breaks out in a St. Helens home.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, crews responded at 9:22 p.m. Sunday, April 12, to the report of a residential fire in the 100 block of McMichael Street in St. Helens.
The initial report was of a single occupant in a wheelchair who was trapped inside.
Firefighters found the fire, which was contained to the room of origin, and quickly put it out.
St. Helens Police officers rescued the single occupant just before firefighters arrived on scene. Fortunately the occupant was uninjured, according to CRFR.
Nine firefighters and one chief responded with three engines to the incident. The cause of the blaze was not available as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.