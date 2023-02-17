Update posted Feb. 17 at 2:15 p.m.
The following information has been released by Columbia County.
Earlier this week, the Oregon Court of Appeals issued a ruling that voids the county's Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance. The appeals court found that the ordinance was preempted by state law and instructed the county to follow state gun laws.
"County voters voiced their desire for an ordinance to help better protect our Second Amendment rights," Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. "The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance was adopted by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to implement the intent of the voters. But the reality is that counties don't necessarily have the authority to make those decisions."
In 2018 and 2020 voters approved two measures, the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance and the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, respectively. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners combined the two measures into a single ordinance which was adopted in March of 2021.
Several important legal questions about the authority of a county governing body to enact the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance were raised. To gain clarity and avoid costly future litigation, the county filed a "Petition for Validation of Local Government Action" with the Columbia County Circuit Court. This authorized the court to conduct a judicial examination of the ordinance and provide a judgment as to its legality.
When the judge decided not to perform a judicial review, the county filed an appeal to request a review of the decision not to provide clarity on the legal questions surrounding the ordinance.
"We asked the Court of Appeals to determine if it was lawful for the local court to refuse to provide a judgment as to the legality of the ordinance," Columbia County Counsel Sarah Hanson said. "The county was not seeking to invalidate the ordinance, only to get answers to the many legal questions raised by it."
Previous coverage
The Oregon Court of Appeals has invalidated a Columbia County ordinance that claims to nullify state and federal gun safety laws within the county.
The ordinance was adopted by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners in March of 2021. It had been preceded by two similar voter-enacted measures. After adopting the 2021 ordinance, the county brought a legal proceeding asking the courts to determine whether the ordinance is valid.
The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) appeared in the proceeding, arguing that the ordinance violates state law and is invalid.
“Oregon’s gun safety laws exist to protect all Oregonians. Local ordinances declaring those measures to be unenforceable put people at unnecessary risk and they are illegal! Today’s opinion by the Court of Appeals makes it clear that common sense requirements like safe storage and background checks apply throughout Oregon,” Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum said. “Hopefully, other counties with similar measures on the books will see the writing on the wall. But we have successfully fought these measures in three counties so far, and we will keep fighting them!”
The trial court ultimately declined to rule on the measure, ruling that Columbia County could not instigate legal proceedings if it did not intend to defend the legality of its ordinance.
What the ruling means
In today’s decision, the Oregon Court of Appeals first decided that the trial court was wrong to dismiss the matter. The purpose of validation proceedings is for state courts to decide whether local ordinances are valid, and a local government does not need to be confident its measure is valid in order to take advantage of the process.
Rosenblum said the Court of Appeals also determined that the Columbia County ordinance violates state law, as DOJ has argued all along.
The county will now decide whether to seek review in the Oregon Supreme Court. But the decision of the Court of Appeals is a statewide appellate decision with ramifications for other similar ordinances in other counties.
DOJ successfully fought similar nullification measures in Yamhill and Harney Counties, according to a release from Rosenblum's office.
Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco told The Chronicle Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, that the county board of commissioners were currently reviewing the court's decision.
"The county hopes to issue a statement by the week of the week," he said.
