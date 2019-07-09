After two men were shot in St. Helens on the evening of July 2, the shooter is still at large and the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) has reached out to the public for help locating him.
According to the SHPD, officers responded to the call at approximately 10:15 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired on Cowlitz Street near Old Portland Road.
A nearby 6th Street neighbor, Renee Laurin, said she made the call to 911 after her children alerted her to two men knocking at her door.
“I heard, 'Mom, the guy said call the police. He said he’s been shot.' I threw some clothes on and came to my front door and at first, I personally thought they were trying to rob me. I’m just being precautious, you know. I’m a single mom.”
When the man told her to dial 911, Laurin said she didn’t hesitate. She said the two men were crouching low, sweating, and she could tell they were scared. Laurin handed one of the men the phone to speak to the police and got a towel to cover the wound of the gunshot victim.
“I did invite them into my home. All it was was trying to be a good Samaritan. I already know 911 is on their way so I felt safe enough,” Laurin said. “I don’t smoke, but I lit up a cigarette for the poor guy and got him some water.”
According to the SHPD, the officers ended up locating two gunshot victims on scene. One victim sustained a wound to his upper arm and the other sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. Both were transported to a Portland area hospital and are expected to survive.
A 7-year-old girl was also located inside the residence where the shooting took place, but she was found unharmed.
The shooter reportedly fled the residence prior to the officer’s arrival and the SHPD had the surrounding roads shut down for most of Wednesday afternoon while the investigation continued.
The suspect was identified later Wednesday evening as 31-year-old Adam Corey Fleming. He is 5'11" tall, weighs approximately 280 pounds, with hazel eyes and a balding head. Fleming was seen fleeing the scene in a white 1993 Toyota Camry station wagon with Oregon license plate 427EQV.
Fleming was last seen in Clackamas, Oregon at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 near a Denny's restaurant on SE 82nd Drive. Anyone with any information on Fleming's whereabouts or that of his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 and should not attempt to approach him.
According to court documents, Fleming is also charged with 15 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree in Clackamas County, alleged to have occurred on or between Feb. 21,2017 and March 24, 2017.
Clackamas County’s Chief Deputy District Attorney, Chris Owen, said the charges relate to the downloading of child pornography. In court documents, a video involving explicit acts with an 8-year-old child is cited specifically.
In a May 20 affidavit in support of a motion to continue, Fleming’s court-appointed attorney, Leonard J. Kovac, stated, “we lost contact with the defendant after he was released from custody on 4/3/19 when he posted bail and went directly to the VA for treatment regarding his mental health concerns. He contacted us Friday 5/17/19 for the first time since his release and verified that we will be receiving more records which are relevant to the resolution of this case.”
Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey S. Jones granted the continuance on May 28, 2019, and a trial hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 3, 2019.
According to SHPD public information officer Crystal Farnsworth, police are aware of allegations against Fleming concerning the 7-year-old girl found in the residence following the shooting and confirmed the victims knew the shooter.
“We’re currently still investigating the case and are not at a point where we can confirm anything related to those allegations,” Farnsworth said.
The girl was released to relatives following the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing and The Chronicle will update this story as additional information becomes available.
Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact the SHPD at 503-397-1521.
