One of the largest cargo ships to be on the Columbia River, traveled from Seattle, through Astoria, passing St. Helens and arriving in Portland this last week. The vessel, MSC Katie, is 1,200 feet long and 158 feet wide. The MSC can carry 12,400 20-foot containers. The large ship was built in 2012 with a deadweight of 154,792 and gross tonnage of 140,096.

The MSC Katie was moored in Portland, then departed for Vancouver, Canada, where it was moored as of April 11, before it heads to Korea. See more photos with this story at thechronicleonline.com.

The MSC gliding along the Columbia River.
Spotted from along the Columbia River bank.
The MCS heading toward Portland along the Columbia River.
Following its stay in Portland, the large vessel will head back up the Columbia River to the Ocean and on to British Columbia.
