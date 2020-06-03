UPDATE Posted at 7 p.m. June 3
Video from the steps of the Columbia County Court House during the protest rally. Police on scene reported no serious incidents.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 3 p.m. June 3:
As a Black Lives Matters protest march and rally nears in St. Helens this afternoon, some local businesses are preparing by boarding up their windows for protection.
Organizers and St. Helen police and city officials said they are hopeful the event wiil be conducted peacefully without incident.
Similar protest rallies in Portland since Friday have resulted in looting and thousands of dollars in damages to downtown businesses. The National Guard has been called into Portland to help police.
The St. Helens protest march is expected to start at 5 p.m. and travel down Columbia Boulevard to end at the city's Plaza Square.
The Chronicle news team is monitoring this event and we are posting updates on our Facebook page.
