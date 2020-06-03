Post Office
Workers added a new look to the front of the U.S. Post Office in St. Helens to be ready for anything that night happen during the protest march in St. Helens. The post office is one of the business along the route of the march.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle

UPDATE Posted at 7 p.m. June 3

Video from the steps of the Columbia County Court House during the protest rally. Police on scene reported no serious incidents.

Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 3 p.m. June 3:

As a Black Lives Matters protest march and rally nears in St. Helens this afternoon, some local businesses are preparing by boarding up their windows for protection.

Protection
Molly's Market operators have placed plywood up along the front windows of their business in anticipation of the protest in St. Helens. The protest rally is expected to take place just down the street from the market at the city's Plaza Square.
Security Preparation
Business operators along the route of the protest march board up building windows.

Organizers and St. Helen police and city officials said they are hopeful the event wiil be conducted peacefully without incident.

Caring Message
Similar protest rallies in Portland since Friday have resulted in looting and thousands of dollars in damages to downtown businesses. The National Guard has been called into Portland to help police.

The St. Helens protest march is expected to start at 5 p.m. and travel down Columbia Boulevard to end at the city's Plaza Square.

The Chronicle news team is monitoring this event and we are posting updates on our Facebook page.

